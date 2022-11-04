Maria Kanellis-Bennett on WWE’s Divas Era: “Love Us. Hate Us. You’ve Got to Respect Us”

Maria Kanellis-Bennett is not ashamed to be considered a WWE Diva, despite the stigma that era of women’s wrestling has with fans.

In 2015, WWE began its ‘Women’s Revolution‘ and has made a concerted effort to treat women’s wrestling with more respect.

This revolution has resulted in female wrestlers being referred to as Superstars, the introduction of Women’s Tag Titles, and 2018’s all-female event WWE Evolution.

Proud

Maria debuted during the heights of WWE’s Divas division in 2004, and her first match the following year would be a Lingerie Pillow Fight.

This era of women’s wrestling has often been ridiculed by fans, especially compared to the more athletic competition seen today.

Speaking to SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall, Maria admitted to having mixed feelings about the Divas era for a long time.

“It was a different time. I’ve gone through so many transitions of loving that time, hating that time and now I’ve come to a really happy place where I love that I was able to come from that generation of women.” Maria Kanellis-Bennett.

Kanellis-Bennett’s time in the Divas era would end in February 2010 when she was released, and by the time of her return, the Women’s Revolution was two years in effect.

Respect

While Maria may have come to terms with her part in the Divas era, many fans still believe that this era was detrimental to women’s wrestling.

Addressing the apparent lack of respect, Maria said the idea made little sense given how many women of the time remain big names in wrestling today.

“You have the people that were considered Divas, the Beth Phoenixes who have come and gone back and forth with NXT and have had matches on WrestleMania just recently. The Divas have done a lot and we really set the stage for everything moving forward. Whether people want to respect that or not that’s up to them.

“The facts are the facts and the facts are that Beth is still relevant. Maryse is still relevant. Mickie [James] is still relevant. I’m still doing my thing. Go down the line. The [Bella] Twins have had kids and come back. We’re still a part of this industry and we are still part of this generation. Love us or hate us but you got to respect us.”

“Love us or hate us but you’ve got to respect us.” Maria Kanellis

Death Threats

While WWE treats their women with much more respect now, there are some fans who didn’t get the memo.

Kanellis-Bennett captured the 24/7 Championship in July 2019, the first pregnant person to hold gold.

Speaking about working with WWE while pregnant, Maria recalled the incredibly rude comments she received.

“I was having so many problems of like getting into the mode of motherhood, and like seeing all the comments of like, ‘oh your husband is just this and you’re just that and how dare you have a kid!’ and saying things about my daughter. She was like a couple of days old and I’m getting like death threats.”

Maria and her husband Mike would welcome their son Carver Mars Bennett into the world in February 2020.