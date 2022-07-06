Marko Stunt Reacts to Christian Mentioning His Name on AEW

Former AEW wrestler Marko Stunt recently spoke with SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston about hearing his name on AEW Dynamite in a negative context during a heel Christian Cage promo.

"Enjoy your early retirement at 25, Jungle Boy" @Christian4Peeps sends a message to @boy_myth_legend! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/eqk0rhoO71 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 23, 2022

“Let me put it this way: I was not aware. I was not aware that it was going to be said or anything or that when my name was going to be thrown out in any context because it hasn’t been since October and for them (AEW) to do it in that context I thought it’s kind of lame.”

He continued, ”I mean, it makes sense though in a way you know like I was and I was a part of that group before him and what he’s basically saying is he came in and got me fired. So in story sense, love it. In real life sense you know….it is what it is.”

A brotherhood shattered

Did Christian take Marko’s Spot in Jurassic Express?

Later, Marko Stunt was asked if he feels like Christina intentionally “took his spot” in Jurassic Express.

“I don’t think that he necessarily took my spot because we are two completely different roles for sure,” said Stunt. “I was more of a hype guy and he was more and he’s more of a more of a like leader role.”

Stunt says he didn’t think Christian added anything to Jurassic Express.

“I did not think that he fit with the group at all. I didn’t think he added any sort of dynamic. I think it would have been better to have him mentor, or really, what it was, was him mentoring Jack and that’s ultimately the the whole goal with that.”

I and you know they’re setting up Jack to do great things you know they’re setting him up to have this great push right now … and I’ve known that he was going to do that from the start. He’s one of my best friends that I made there and like we still talked to the day and he even texted me when it happened”.

Catch Steve Fall’s full interview with former AEW star Marko Stunt: