Marty Jannetty Back In The Hospital

Former WWE star Marty Jannetty is back in the hospital.

Jannetty, a former WWE Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion, was initially hospitalized back in 2020 for ankle surgery. He had been dealing with related issues throughout his career, and claimed in 2021 those ankle issues had been fixed.

However, on September 12, Jannetty took to Facebook and revealed that he’s back in the hospital after his ankle became “slightly damaged.” The post includes a picture of his foot, which as a pretty bad scar on it.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I’m very proud to say that ankle right there it’s just slightly damaged from all them years of putting my foot in people’s rear end otherwise called ass and jumping off top ropes to the floor not just into the ring but to the floor and I’m very proud to say I’ll do it again right now I ain’t scared well wait a minute swaggy just looked at me and extended is claws which means don’t you even try oh well it was a fun thought,” Jannetty said.

Jannetty has been competing in professional wrestling since 1983, signing with WWE in 1988. His run in WWE is better known for his tag team with WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels as The Rockers.

He left WWE in 1992, but re-signed with the company later that year before ultimately leaving the company again in 1994. Since, Jannetty has had several more runs with WWE, working for various other promotions in between.

The 62-year-old hasn’t competed in a singles match inside the ring since 2018 when he wrestled a match against Joey Janela.