Matt Hardy: AEW Fish Tank Spot Was “Not the Greatest Thing I’ve Seen on TV”

A particular sequence within the recent Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin I-Quit match at AEW WrestleDream has been the talk of the wrestling world and Matt Hardy has given his viewpoint on the now infamous fish tank spot.

A lot of online discourse regarding the moment where Moxley dunked Allin’s head into a fish tank to intimate he was trying to drown him has had some worried that children may try to replicate that ala former AEW coach as well as producer Sarah Stock. Conversely, some see it as adult oriented entertainment that you should safe guard from your children if you feel so inclined.

Former AEW talent Matt Hardy has given his viewpoint on that spot during a recent episode of his podcast which he is the titular figure of, Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. The concurrent WWE NXT and TNA tag team champion discussed the fallout from AEW’s recent pay-per-view main event and while Matt Hardy prefaced things by saying he saw the spot and it wasn’t the worst thing AEW has done, Hardy said [h/t WrestleTalk],

“Sure it’s not the greatest thing I’ve seen on TV but I mean you can say that from TNA, you can say that from WWE. There’s been incidents that have happened across all these places where there’s been controversial things that kids should not try at home.”

Matt Hardy responds to his own controversy from recent WWE NXT segment

Matt Hardy recently addressed his own controversy, albeit on the far less violent side, but it did still touch on a polarizing situation all the same. The proliferation of artificial intelligence in so many aspects of our day to day lives has now extended to professional wrestling programming. In a recent WWE NXT segment, Matt and Jeff Hardy tapped back into their TNA personas of Broken Matt and Brother Nero, respectively, as they were seen entering the Lake of Reincarnation.

AI was utilized in that segment for some of the transformative moments that the Hardys experienced there and Matt has given his thoughts on what can be an often polarizing topic about the artistic merit of using AI. It seemed like Matt Hardy found it to be an intriguing use of the technology in the context of showing unique perspectives in the segment. This was expressed on the same episode of the podcast he is the figurehead of but Matt Hardy also respectfully mentioned that the utilization of that technology was not for him or of his interest.