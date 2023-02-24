Matt Hardy on Jeff: ‘He’s committed himself to getting better’

On Thursday, Jeff Hardy‘s 2022 DUI case was closed.

The same day, a special AdFreeShow for Patreons only episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy was released. One of the questions was asking for an update on Jeff. The episode was recorded a day ahead of Jeff’s court date.

“He’s doing great. (…) He just wants to get this all behind him. Y’know, they feel like they’re in a pretty good position because he’s done like, all the work necessary. Rehab for many, many days. He did outpatient treatment for months. He has really dedicated himself and he’s committed himself to getting better. And the biggest barometer — my biggest judge — is how happy his wife is with him and where his life is. Every time I’ve talked to him, he’s been very good, very positive.”

What’s next for Jeff Hardy

(via AEW)

While it’s too early to say if Jeff ever returns to AEW or wrestling in general, he may potentially have something lined up with his brother outside of the ring.

“Actually, I had a very long conversation with him today about some stuff myself and Reby are working on as far as business goes about expanding the House Hardy brand. He was definitely on board, he just has to get past this. (…) He just wants to get it all behind him and try and right his wrongs. He’s just, so to say — I can’t really compare these because they’re different things — but he’s ready to like pay his penance and move past it and begin anew.”

Early on Friday morning, Matt also tweeted about how proud he is of his brother. He praised how hard Jeff has worked on himself over the last nine months.

Incredibly proud of my brother. For the last 9 months, he’s worked extraordinarily hard on himself. He’s in the best space I’ve seen him in for decades. I’ll always support him, believe in him & love him. I’m excited for your new lease on life & where it takes you. pic.twitter.com/qwK31JrE4R — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 24, 2023

We hope for the best for Jeff Hardy moving forward.