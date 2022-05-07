Friday, May 6, 2022
Max Caster Among AEW Stars In Action On Tuesday’s Battle Slam Vendetta

By Andrew Ravens
Battle Slam will air its Vendetta special this Tuesday on FITE at 10p ET with several AEW stars in action. 

The show took place on April 24th in front of a sold-out crowd from Oasis Event Center in Morrow, GA. There were performances by Pastor Troy, Josiah Williams, and Johnny x Apollo. 

Those from AEW that wrestled included Leon Ruff, Darius Martin, Lee Moriarty, Baron Black, Max Caster, and Fuego Del Sol. MLW’s Myron Reed also competed. 

Battle Slam Vendetta Card

  • Leon Ruff vs Darius Martin
  • Baron Black vs Lee Moriarty
  • Myron Reed – vs – Max Caster
  • The Infantry – vs – C4 *Prestige Tag Championship 
  • Fuego Del Sol vs Alex Kane
  • Queen Aminata vs Janai Kai vs RobyMax Caster Among AEW Stars In Action On Tuesday’s Battle Slam Vendetta n Renegade vs Angelica Risk
  • Shazza McKenzie vs Ashley D’Amboise
  • Austin Green Open Challenge
  • Adam Priest vs JDX vs Zenshi vs Chad Skywalker

The match took place before Darius Martin was sidelined again as the Top Flight member recently sustained a leg injury.

He had recently returned from a torn ACL that left him out of action for over a year, but will now miss a lengthy amount of time in the ring with a leg injury. Malakai Black confirmed in an interview with The Universal Wrestling Podcast that Martin suffered the injury in a bad car accident.

