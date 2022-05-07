Max Caster Among AEW Stars In Action On Tuesday’s Battle Slam Vendetta

Battle Slam will air its Vendetta special this Tuesday on FITE at 10p ET with several AEW stars in action.

The show took place on April 24th in front of a sold-out crowd from Oasis Event Center in Morrow, GA. There were performances by Pastor Troy, Josiah Williams, and Johnny x Apollo.

Those from AEW that wrestled included Leon Ruff, Darius Martin, Lee Moriarty, Baron Black, Max Caster, and Fuego Del Sol. MLW’s Myron Reed also competed.

Battle Slam Vendetta Card

Leon Ruff vs Darius Martin

Baron Black vs Lee Moriarty

Myron Reed – vs – Max Caster

The Infantry – vs – C4 *Prestige Tag Championship

Fuego Del Sol vs Alex Kane

Queen Aminata vs Janai Kai vs Robyn Renegade vs Angelica Risk

Shazza McKenzie vs Ashley D’Amboise

Austin Green Open Challenge

Adam Priest vs JDX vs Zenshi vs Chad Skywalker

The match took place before Darius Martin was sidelined again as the Top Flight member recently sustained a leg injury.

He had recently returned from a torn ACL that left him out of action for over a year, but will now miss a lengthy amount of time in the ring with a leg injury. Malakai Black confirmed in an interview with The Universal Wrestling Podcast that Martin suffered the injury in a bad car accident.