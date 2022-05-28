What Happened After May 27 AEW Rampage Went Off The Air

The May 27 episode of AEW Rampage is in the books and there was some post-show fun to be had.

In the main event of the latest episode of Rampage, the semifinals of the women’s Owen Hart Cup was held.

Ruby Soho defeated Kris Statlander and she’ll move onto the finals to take on Britt Baker at AEW Double or Nothing.

Fans also witnessed a banger of an opener between Bryan Danielson and Matt Sydal. Ultimately, Danielson choked out Sydal for the victory.

Post-Show Shenanigans

SEScoops’ Mike Chin was in attendance for AEW Rampage and he witnessed an intense “Rock Paper Scissors Match” between Taz and referee Aubrey Edwards.

Here’s how it played out: