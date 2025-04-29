Joshi Legend Meiko Satomura Concludes 30-Year Career with Emotional Farewell

The wrestling world bid farewell to a true pioneer on Tuesday as Meiko Satomura officially hung up her boots after an illustrious 30-year career. The Sendai Girls founder wrestled her final match at Tokyo’s historic Korakuen Hall in an event aptly titled “Meiko Satomura The Final.”

Career-Defining Final Victory

In her retirement match, Satomura teamed with her 20-year-old protégé Manami to defeat Aja Kong and current Sendai Girls Champion Chihiro Hashimoto. The finish came when Satomura delivered her signature Scorpio Rising kick to Kong, securing the victory in a match loaded with emotion and historical significance.

The celebration took an unexpected turn when Kong, Satomura’s longtime rival, requested an impromptu exhibition match where the two legends would team together.

This five-minute handicap contest saw Satomura and Kong face the formidable lineup of Hashimoto, Mika Iwata, Takumi Iroha, Senka Akatsuki, and YUNA, providing fans with one final memory of these joshi icons sharing the ring.

Stars Pay Tribute

The retirement ceremony featured a parade of wrestling royalty. WWE stars Kairi Sane, IYO SKY, Asuka, and Shinsuke Nakamura sent video messages honoring Satomura, while NJPW’s Hiroshi Tanahashi and joshi legend Devil Masami also contributed tributes.

The in-person attendance was equally impressive, with Japanese wrestling icons including The Crush Gals, Bull Nakano, Akira Hokuto, and Kenta Kobashi present to pay their respects.

In traditional Japanese wrestling fashion, fans showered Satomura with colorful streamers following the ceremonial ten bell salute, creating a visually stunning backdrop as the 45-year-old star addressed the audience one final time as an active competitor.

A Legacy Continues

Despite retiring from in-ring competition, Satomura made it clear she remains committed to professional wrestling’s future, promising to continue her work with Sendai Girls. In her emotional speech, she vowed to help make the next era of wrestling “even more amazing” while expressing gratitude to everyone who contributed to her legendary career.

Satomura’s remarkable journey took her from Japan to wrestling rings across the globe. Her career highlights include appearances for WCW in the 1990s, becoming a fixture on the European independent scene, and eventually joining WWE where she captured the NXT UK Women’s Championship and worked as both a performer and coach.

As one of the most technically gifted wrestlers of her generation, Satomura leaves behind a legacy of excellence that helped shape women’s wrestling worldwide. While fans will no longer see her competing in the ring, her influence will continue through the next generation of talent she has mentored throughout her distinguished career.