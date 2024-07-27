Meiko Satomura To Retire in April 2025, Will Compete Outside WWE

WWE Superstar Meiko Satomura will hang up her boots for good in April 2025 in a journey that will see her compete outside the promotion.

In a press conference, Satomura confirmed her retirement plans, which will mark the 30th anniversary of her professional debut. Satomura’s final match will take place at the historic Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

- Advertisement -

Despite being a WWE-contracted performer, Satomura said at the press event that she will compete in a number of Sendai Girls matches, starting this September. Sendai Girls, also known as Senjo, is a Joshi puroresu promotion founded in 2005 by Satomura and Kensuke Shinzaki, also known to WWE fans as Hakushi.

Satomura’s career in the ring has seen her work with some of wrestling’s biggest promotions including New Japan Pro Wrestling, WCW, STARDOM and others. In 2020, the ‘Final Boss’ joined WWE and competed in NXT UK and would win the NXT UK Women’s Championship. She would hold the title until WWE NXT UK’s demise in September 2022 and lost the title to Mandy Rose at that year’s Worlds Collide. After a lengthy hiatus, Satomura has returned to action as part of WWE’s tour of Japan.

WWE allowing Meiko Satomura the chance to compete for Senjo not only shows the company’s respect for her, but is the latest example of WWE working with another promotion. 2024 has already seen WWE work with TNA, Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport, Marigold Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH. Hopefully, the 44-year-old Satomura receives a fitting send-off to mark the end of a legendary career in the ring.