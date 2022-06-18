Mercedes Martinez Describes Difference Between WWE And AEW

AEW has been described as the land of creative freedom by many. According to Mercedes Martinez, the biggest difference compared to WWE is how accessible and receptive Tony Khan is.

The wrestling veteran recently had an interview with Complex Unsanctioned podcast. Among other things, she talked about the difference between WWE and AEW.

Martinez discussed how the AEW owner is busy man. Despite it, he is very accessible and responsive to talents:

“I can text him, I can message him whenever I want, If I have ideas or anything, he’s as accessible as he can be. That’s a big difference going from WWE to here.”

Mercedes Martinez noted that Khan is the one that makes the decisions. So the fact that he listens to people’s concerns is a great thing:

“He’s the boss, he’s the man, he’s the one that makes the decisions, and the fact that he listens to you and your concerns and whatever you have for creative, [it’s great]. I love that creative freedom you have to tell your story where you see fit.”

Mercedes Martinez is a 22-year veteran of the wrestling industry. She has worked for all major promotions in the US in this time. This list includes WWE, AEW, ROH, Impact Wrestling and many more.

Quotes via WrestlingInc