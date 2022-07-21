Mercedes Martinez Discusses How AEW Offered Her a Contract

AEW star and current Ring of Honor Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez recently spoke with SEScoops correspondent Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston about how All Elite Wrestling offered her a contract.

“AEW reached out to me actually. I was actually booking myself crazy for like the last six months before that and just going all out and literally within a week before that show I was contacted and basically they just said it’s probably going to be a quick in and out with Thunder Rosa. I was like oh that’s a great that’s a great program let’s see what we can do. We already wrestled previously like maybe a month or two months ago anyways so this was just something for me to be back in the mix on something really big.

From there the conversation kind of just escalated and they just said hey you know what we want to bring you in full time. We want you to be All Elite, it was that quick there was no talking to Tony Khan at that moment it was just like here you go. Here’s your contract get it back to us when you can and that’s it wow it was.

Yeah it was kind of really really fast within days, so it was like do I sign this do I not, but of course me I want to be on mainstream tv right …. I want to make sure my legacy still continues so I had no hesitation on that part.”