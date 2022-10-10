Mia Yim Departs IMPACT Wrestling After Contract Expires

Mia Yim is no longer officially a member of the IMPACT Wrestling roster.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Yim has wrapped up her contractual obligations with IMPACT. Her contract has now expired and she opted not to re-sign or extend the deal, thus making her a free agent.

Yim returned to IMPACT this past spring, where she signed a short-term deal that ran through Bound For Glory. After opting not to extend, the contract ran out this past weekend. IMPACT is said to have left the door open for her to return.

Her time with IMPACT was said to have gone well, as she had a good relationship with everyone backstage and in the locker room. Yim has been competing in professional wrestling since 2010 when she began with Combat Zone Wrestling.

Mia Yim

She has also competed for organizations such as SHINE Wrestling, Shimmer, Full Impact Pro, and WWE. After wrapping up her first run with IMPACT in 2017, Yim signed with WWE in 2018, joining NXT.

Yim had a brief run on the main roster in 2020 but was released from her contract the following year. Now a free agent, it will be interesting to see where she opts to sign given the wealth of options at her disposal.