Mia Yim Fires Back at Claims About Keith Lee

At one point, Keith Lee was seemingly on the cusp of being WWE‘s next breakout Superstar, starting off 2021 with a WWE Championship match against Drew McIntyre.

After a lengthy hiatus from the ring, partly due to COVID-19, Lee returned in July 2021, but was released from the promotion that November.

Body Shape

Since his release, there has been speculation about why Lee fell from prominence so quickly, and was eventually cut from WWE.

A popular theory is that Lee was cut before of his weight, with some claiming that Lee refused to lose weight, forcing WWE to end their push of the ‘Limitless’ one.

In April 2022, Lee denied a claim that his weight was a factor in his release, describing the idea as a “fallacy.”

Fallacy. — Yeet Lee (@RealKeithLee) April 14, 2022

Mia Yim Fires Back

Many fans have compared Lee’s situation to Gunther, who lost a considerable amount of weight during his WWE tenure.

Gunther was called to the main-roster earlier this year and is currently the Intercontinental Champion, which fans have cited as proof that Lee’s WWE run would have been better had he lost weight.

Responding to a tweet comparing Lee and Gunther, in which it was again claimed that Lee “refused” to lose weight, the Limitless One’s wife Mia Yim fired back.

Yim, another WWE alum, said that even if Lee’s weight was a factor, that his medical issues during his WWE time could have cost him his life.

Yim explained that doctors told him that he could die if he elevated his heart rate, so working out wasn’t an option.

Walter is awesome.



“What keith Lee refused to do”

When we weren’t sure if he was going to LIVE, the doctors told him if he elevated his heart rate, he could literally die. So working out, even jogging wasn’t an option. But go off about how he chooses to be fat and lazy. https://t.co/Eiqmp1su1z — The HBIC (@MiaYim) September 15, 2022

Lee After WWE

Keith Lee did not find the success on WWE’s main roster many expected for him, but he has bounced back in AEW.

In February 2022, Lee joined AEW, defeating Isiah Kassidy to qualify for the “Face of the Revolution” Ladder match at Revolution, which was won by Wardlow.

In July, Lee, alongside fellow WWE alum Swerve Strickland, captured the AEW World Tag Team Championships.