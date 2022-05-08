Mia Yim Makes Return To Impact Wrestling At Under Siege 2022

Former WWE Superstar Mia Yim made her return to Impact Wrestling at last night’s Under Siege 2022 event.

After Taya Valkyrie retained her AAA Reina de Reinas Championship against Deonna Purrazzo, an irate Purrazzo blindsided Valkyrie with a post-match attack but was stopped by the returning Yim.

Yim attempted a package piledriver on Purrazzo, who escaped before taking the move.

After the event, Fightful reported that Yim’s appearance wasn’t a one-off but that she has signed a new deal with the promotion.

Last night marked Yim’s first televised appearance at a wrestling event since her release from WWE in November 2021.

Her last match in WWE was a four-minute loss to Nikki Cross during a December 2020 taping of WWE Main Event nearly a year before her release.

In February 2022, Yim married Keith Lee, who was also released from WWE last November.

She made her return to wrestling at the WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow on March 31, where she defeated fellow WWE alum Athena (Ember Moon.)

Mia Yim In Impact

Yim wrestled for Impact Wrestling as Jade from 2015 to 2017 and signed with WWE in 2018.

Debuting as part of ‘The Dollhouse,’ a heel faction led by Taryn Tarrell, the group would split in March 2016 and Yim would win the Impact Knockouts Championship the following month.

Her last match in Impact was on the January 12, 2017 Xplosion tapings, losing a Last Woman Standing match to Rosemary.