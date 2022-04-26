Mia Yim On Her Return to Wrestling, Keith Lee Joining AEW

Mia Yim made her return to wrestling after two years at WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow on March 31.

SEScoops' Ella Jay caught up with the "HBIC" to discuss a variety of topics, such as her wrestling return, Keith Lee's AEW debut, gaming, and more.

You can watch our exclusive interview with Mia Yim below:

Here are some highlights of what she said about:

Her Return to Wrestling

Mia went against Athena on her return to wrestling and came out on top. Mia was asked what she thought about returning to the ring and the outcome of that match.

“I am very happy about the match. It’s been years since I’ve wrestled Athena and it’s also been over a year since I had my last match anyway, so it was a lot of mental blocks in my head because, you know, I wasn’t in a good mental space. So, getting into this match with a friend, and having her help me through it, kind of gave me back that confidence that I lost. So, the match was good, you know, I got to win, but aside from that, I feel like I’m slowly becoming myself again.”

It was a very emotional moment for Mia to come back to wrestling and win her first match. She clarified a while back that due to her recent wedding and move, she decided to handle everything at home first.

Mia promised us that we can expect her to see in the ring as much as she can be, and she also told us that she will meet everyone that she missed out on the last few years.

Keith Lee in AEW

Mia Yim’s husband, Keith Lee, was released from his WWE contract in November 2021. He made his debut in All Elite Wrestling on the February 9 episode of AEW Dynamite after radio silence on his next venture. Mia was asked how hard it was for her to keep Keith’s AEW a secret.

“Very hard, because of course, he doesn’t tell anybody anything. So, everyone’s coming to me and it’s like, what? I don’t know what you’re talking about. So, I don’t know. People always think they could get scoops from me and especially with Keith it’s like, that’s his business. Don’t come to me with that.”

Keith Lee made his surprise AEW debut to a massive crowd reaction. Fans in the arena were ecstatic to see “The Limitless” walk down the ramp towards the ring to face Isiah Kassidy. Keith won the match and went on to qualify for the “Face of the Revolution” ladder match at Revolution. Mia said watching this moment made her feel really proud.

“I was so proud. I knew it. I knew the reaction he was going to get was going to be authentic and loud, but just to see it as it was happening gave me the chills. And I was like, this is what he deserves.”

Disney Wedding

After being engaged for a year, Mia Yim and Keith Lee got married in February of this year. The couple tied the knot after spending several years together with a Disney-themed wedding. Mia described her wedding as a perfect day.

“Keith was able to give me my dream wedding of a Disney wedding. It was just having Mickey and Minnie there, having the carriage, it was picture perfect. Just marrying my best friend, the love of my life, that was something years ago that I never—like, I quit dreaming of because I never thought I was gonna get married or find ‘the one’. He came out of nowhere and it was just a perfect day having all of our friends and family under one roof, people I haven’t seen in years. It was just such a perfect day.”

Their wedding also had a Star Wars cake, as according to Mia, Star Wars is the only thing Keith loves about Disney. Mia isn’t a fan, but she described how the cake had a custom topper with the couple dressed as Star Wars characters.

“So, Keith is a big Star Wars person That’s the only Disney thing that he loves. I don’t care about Star Wars, but our cake. I got a custom cake topper that had me and him as—what the hell was I—he was Darth Vader and I was a Stormtrooper or whatever. Shana [Baszler] and the girls love Star Wars so all of their entrance music, like coming out to the ceremony and the reception was all Star Wars soundtrack.”

Gaming & Twitch Streaming

Aside from wrestling, Mia also plays video games on her Twitch and YouTube channel. Mia was asked what is the most difficult video game she has played, like ever. The frustration on Mia’s face was clear as she recalled struggling with Elden Ring and Sifu.

“Oh my God, I think right now, it’s Eldin Ring when I don’t have Jay Duke, helping me—or Sifu. Sifu is a rage-inducing game and I’m pissed off just thinking about it.”

Mia Yim doesn’t quit any game in rage, instead, she decides to not stop until she can beat a frustrating game. Admittedly, Mia did have to stop herself from breaking the controller a few times.

Memories of Wrestling in Texas

WrestleCon took place at the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, Texas. Mia was asked what her favorite memories from the state are.

“I just moved here. So, moving is not a favorite because I miss Orlando and it was a long drive. I haven’t had any—The favorite moment I have here in Dallas, is buying my first house with Keith and actually settling down. That’s a favorite memory thus far but there are going to be plenty more memories to make. We just moved like a month ago, so. [laughs]”

The “Head Baddie In Charge” was asked if she would like to have her own posse, who would she pick to be part of the group with her as the leader. She quickly answered the BRE—which stands for “The Best Roommates Ever” and includes Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, and Dakota Kai.