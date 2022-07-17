Updated: Former ROH Star Michael Elgin Arrested In Japan

Former New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor star Michael Elgin has been arrested in Japan, according to reports.
The Canadian star was scheduled to compete in Shizuoka on July 10 for Pro Wrestling Noah. The company announced his removal from the show on Twitter, but they didn’t give any reason for the same:
Now Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net is reporting that Elgin has actually been arrested. He was apparently arrested last weekend in Japan for stealing protein powder, and he is currently still in Jail
Update: Elgin has responded to these reports on Twitter. He denied the claims that he was charged for anything and revealed that he is returning to Canada to be with his family:
The word going around is that the wrestling star could face up to 5 years in prison. This is unless a deal can be arranged similar to the one Matt Sydal worked out.
Sydal was arrested for possession of cannabis at the Kansai International Airport in Japan in 2016. He worked out a deal where the charges were dropped on the condition that he could never return to Japan again.
This isn’t the first time Michael Elgin has been arrested. The 35-year-old was also arrested back in July 2021 in US for violating a protection order filed by his ex-fiance.
There is no word on what actions Elgin has taken to defend himself. We’ll keep you updated on any development in this story.