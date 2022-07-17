Updated: Former ROH Star Michael Elgin Arrested In Japan

Former New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor star Michael Elgin has been arrested in Japan, according to reports.

The Canadian star was scheduled to compete in Shizuoka on July 10 for Pro Wrestling Noah. The company announced his removal from the show on Twitter, but they didn’t give any reason for the same:

[7.10 Shizuoka – Notice of wrestler absence & change of match card]



Michael Elgin, who was scheduled to participate in the Shizuoka event on Sunday, July 10, will be absent following the event on the 9th. For this reason, some of the matches will be changed.#noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/0PsduQfqmv — Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) July 9, 2022

Now Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net is reporting that Elgin has actually been arrested. He was apparently arrested last weekend in Japan for stealing protein powder, and he is currently still in Jail

Update: Elgin has responded to these reports on Twitter. He denied the claims that he was charged for anything and revealed that he is returning to Canada to be with his family:

I’m not going to bother saying what happened, but I am going to say. I was not charged for stealing protein. I’m not charged at all, I am not facing jail time. I’m also not deported. I am going to Canada to be with my family after the passing of an extremely close family member — ????????? (@MichaelElgin25) July 17, 2022

I completely understand people don’t ever want to believe anything other than what they wish were true. I’m not going to debate with people. But, I am on my scheduled flight home. Also, first class. Doesn’t seem like deportation. pic.twitter.com/1G1b1DHvaQ — ????????? (@MichaelElgin25) July 17, 2022

The word going around is that the wrestling star could face up to 5 years in prison. This is unless a deal can be arranged similar to the one Matt Sydal worked out.

Sydal was arrested for possession of cannabis at the Kansai International Airport in Japan in 2016. He worked out a deal where the charges were dropped on the condition that he could never return to Japan again.

This isn’t the first time Michael Elgin has been arrested. The 35-year-old was also arrested back in July 2021 in US for violating a protection order filed by his ex-fiance.

There is no word on what actions Elgin has taken to defend himself. We’ll keep you updated on any development in this story.