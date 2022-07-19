Michael Elgin Issues Statement On Reports Of His Arrest

Michael Elgin has admitted that he was detained in Japan, but the former ROH star is disputing the claim that it was due to him stealing protein powder.

It all started when the former Impact wrestling star missed a couple of Pro Wrestling Noah events on July 9th and 10th. The statement from the company addressed his absence but didn’t reveal the reason behind it.

A report that came out earlier last week then claimed that Elgin had been arrested for stealing protein powder and that he was still in custody.

The wrestling star initially disputed these claims on Twitter. He then posted a lengthy statement on Facebook earlier today, stating that he didn’t steal anything.

Michael Elgin’s Statement

The Canadian star admitted that he was taken into custody for questioning on an issue. Michael Elgin revealed that he couldn’t inform Noah because the police didn’t allow it:

“I was not deported, I was not banned from the country and I took my originally booked flight of today since my work visa was only valid for 3 months, I arrived in Japan in April. DO THE MATH.

Now, I was indeed questioned about an issue. This did make me unable to let NOAH know I could not appear on 7/9 and 7/10 events.”

Elgin further stated that the police let him go after looking into the issue. If he was guilty of any offense, he would have been held for 2 months awaiting trial.

Michael Elgin has since explained the situation to Noah officials. He has returned to the United States after his work visa expired. You can check out his full statement here.