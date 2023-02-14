Mick Foley Thinks Darby Allin Needs More Layers to his Character

Mick Foley has given some advice to AEW’s Darby Allin regarding his character.

Allin has been a fan favorite long before he signed with AEW, but he found further success and became more popular with fans when he signed with the promotion.

Allin is known to take risks during his match and put his body on the line, just like the WWE Hall of Famer.

Foley on Allin

Foley gave his thoughts on the AEW star while speaking on AdFreeShows.com, Foley is Pod.

“He’s a phenomenal athlete and he comes from the world of extreme sports. He’s like a cat and then he lands on his feet. He’s got incredible body control. But I think every performer has to find a different gear that they can go into as much wild stuff as I did. I was able to temper it with the promos and by shifting gears and injecting humor.

I think almost every guy with a long history, not talking about the guys who could go from territory to territory and basically recreate that same push each time, talking about the guys who had the long runs in WWE, WCW found another gear and that it often involved humor. And so Darby, I haven’t seen him in a couple of years or talked to him, but he’s a soft spoken young man and he probably should find a way to add layers to that character that doesn’t necessitate taking those risks all the time.”

H/T to NoDQ for the transcription