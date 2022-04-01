Mike Tenay Contacted By WWE & Other Promotions About Coming Out Of Retirement

Mike Tenay has a lot of interest from several promotions. He has had a legendary career in the commentary booth as he has called some of the most iconic moments in both WCW and Impact Wrestling. He retired from the business and hasn’t called a match since 2016.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Tenay has received multiple offers to come out of retirement including from companies such as Major League Wrestling and Game Changer Wrestling. The offers from MLW and GCW were for him to be a commentator.

WWE’s offer was for him to have a role in documentaries. However, Tenay declined all of them, as he is enjoying retirement and has no financial burdens.

Per the report, Tenay has said that while he won’t ever rule out a return to the commentary desk, he hasn’t felt like any of the offers were timed right or were in the right place.

Don West, the long-time partner of Tenay in Impact Wrestling, has been dealing with multiple health issues, including being diagnosed with cancer for the second time.