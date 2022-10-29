Mike Tyson Announced For Upcoming AEW Appearance

Former world champion boxer “Iron” Mike Tyson will return to All Elite Wrestling next week.

As announced on the October 28th edition of AEW Rampage, Tyson will once again appear on the Friday night show. Next week, Tyson will serve as a special guest commentator as AEW emanates from Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Mike Tyson coming back to AEW as Special Guest Commentator! #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/80HysjmEou — ?????? (@WrestlingCovers) October 29, 2022

What Went Down During Mike Tyson’s Last AEW Appearance?

Tyson’s last AEW appearance occurred on April 7th, 2021 at Dynamite. There, Tyson bolted to the ring to fend off The Pinnacle as they attacked Chris Jericho. Tyson would lay a series of punches on “The Chairman” Shawn Spears before The Pinnacle members pulled him to safety. The Inner Circle then emerged, joining Tyson in the ring as The Pinnacle fled backstage. Tyson shared a hug with former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho as the two had seemingly patched things up from their previous encounters in the company.

Tyson also joined The Inner Circle in being named to Pro Wrestling Illustrated‘s 2021 Faction of the Year. Since Tyson’s last appearance in AEW, though, Jericho has gone on to adopt a heel persona and formed the Jericho Appreciation Society.

