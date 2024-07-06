Minoru Suzuki Match Called Off Due To Concussion, Rushed to Hospital

A match featuring Minoru Suzuki ended abruptly this week after a serious accident resulted in the veteran being raced to a nearby emergency hospital.

Suzuki was competing in the main event of a show for the Tenryu Project when the accident occurred. The match as quickly called off by the referee and he was taken to an emergency hospital. There, Suzuki was found to have no bleeding in his head and was diagnosed with a concussion.

Details are currently scarce on Suzuki’s present condition, though it’s expected he will not return to the ring until he is medically cleared to do so. That could disrupt plans in All Elite Wrestling as Suzuki was set to embark on a feud with FTW Champion Chris Jericho. On the June 26, episode of AEW Dynamite, Suzuki rejected Jericho’s offer to be his partner for a trios match at Forbidden Door and laid out the challenge for the FTW title. Jericho instead teamed with Jeff Cobb and Big Bill at Forbidden Door in a losing effort to HOOK, Samoa Joe, and Katsuyori Shibata.