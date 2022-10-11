MJF On The Brawl Between CM Punk & The Elite At AEW All Out: “I Wish Everyone Involved The Best Of Luck”

MJF returned to All Elite Wrestling at All Out but the wrestling world was talking about the brawl between CM Punk and The Elite following the PPV.
The brawl resulted in AEW President Tony Khan stripping CM Punk of the AEW World Championship and Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks of the Trios Championships. Death Triangle captured the Trios Championships on the Dynamite following All Out and Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson in the finals of the Tournament of Champions at Dynamite: Grand Slam to become the new champion.
MJF is in line for a title shot and Moxley will put the title on the line against Hangman Page on a special Tuesday night edition of Dynamite on October 18th.
MJF Comments On The Brawl Between CM Punk & The Elite
MJF was recently a guest on Sam Roberts’ Notsam Wrestling show. Sam brought up the backstage incident following AEW All Out and noted how Jon Moxley & MJF seized their opportunity a few days later on Dynamite.
Roberts said that both MJF and Jon were able to get fans to forget about the drama from a moment. MJF quoted CM Punk’s pipebomb promo where he said he’s just a spoke on the wheel and the wheel is going to keep spinning no matter who is in the locker room.
