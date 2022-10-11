MJF On The Brawl Between CM Punk & The Elite At AEW All Out: “I Wish Everyone Involved The Best Of Luck”

MJF returned to All Elite Wrestling at All Out but the wrestling world was talking about the brawl between CM Punk and The Elite following the PPV.

The brawl resulted in AEW President Tony Khan stripping CM Punk of the AEW World Championship and Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks of the Trios Championships. Death Triangle captured the Trios Championships on the Dynamite following All Out and Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson in the finals of the Tournament of Champions at Dynamite: Grand Slam to become the new champion.

MJF is in line for a title shot and Moxley will put the title on the line against Hangman Page on a special Tuesday night edition of Dynamite on October 18th.

MJF was recently a guest on Sam Roberts’ Notsam Wrestling show. Sam brought up the backstage incident following AEW All Out and noted how Jon Moxley & MJF seized their opportunity a few days later on Dynamite.

Roberts said that both MJF and Jon were able to get fans to forget about the drama from a moment. MJF quoted CM Punk’s pipebomb promo where he said he’s just a spoke on the wheel and the wheel is going to keep spinning no matter who is in the locker room.

I think it has honestly become less interesting as time has gone on and isn’t that telling, right? Because that is what professional wrestling is. I’ll use a phrase from a guy that was involved in it (CM Punk), it’s a wheel. And it is going to keep on turning. I’ve said it before and I will say it again, everyone that was involved in this thing is crazy talented. Crazy talented. And whatever happens, whichever way this goes, I wish everyone involved the best of luck. But like we just discussed, AEW is insane right now and that is not hyperbole. Ratings have been going up, the key demographic has been going up. Even with this crazy bulls*** nut job hurricane, where you know that the news media is going to be fear-mongering, and like ‘you’re all gonna die!’, we still hit a great demo. That is the end of the story and I think that it is why it has become a bit of a moot point. It was much more interesting when it went down.

