MLW Announces Streaming Deal With Pro Wrestling TV

MLW CEO Court Bauer has announced a partnership with Pro Wrestling TV that will kick off in November after teasing for months that a new deal was coming, which had been holding up new episodes of MLW Fusion

The news was announced on SI.com Tuesday. MLW’s official streaming home will be on the free service and starts on Thursday, November 3rd, with Battle Riot IV. This is MLW’s June event that has yet to be aired anywhere.

MLW’s Programming Schedule

MLW Blood & Thunder (Photo: Ho Ho Lun)

According to their website, MLW Fusion will debut on PWTV on Thursdays at 8 PM Eastern. Fusion will continue to air on BeIN Sports on Saturdays as their linear partner, but it’s unknown if YouTube, where Fusion used to debut, will also continue to air during the week.

PWTV already broadcasts AAA, Control Your Narrative, and other indie promotions, airing 24/7. MLW’s entire catalog of shows will be available on PWTV in the future.

MLW hasn’t aired a new episode of Fusion since July. Once matches from Battle Riot IV air, MLW will transition to matches taped in September (Super Series) and then to this month’s Fightland TV taping.