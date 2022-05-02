MLW Boss Confirms “Deep Talks” With a Cable or Streaming Partner

MLW could be on the verge of a new deal through a cable or streaming partner.

It’s no secret that MLW has been looking to make a splash with a big broadcast deal. The search was seemingly over as they were set to enter a lucrative deal with Tubi, which is a streaming service owned by FOX.

MLW has filed an antitrust lawsuit against WWE, alleging the promotion halted the deal with Tubi. FOX has a deal with WWE, allowing them to air SmackDown every Friday night.

While that case is ongoing, MLW’s Court Bauer appeared on Busted Open Radio to confirm that there have been serious talks with another cable or streaming partner (via Putting You Over).

“I can confirm that we are in deep talks with a possible player either in cable or in streaming. I can’t say anything else, I’ll get into trouble but we’ve been working on something for a bit.”

MLW has been the home of some great talent including MJF, who left the promotion in favor of a full-time deal with AEW. Max last appeared for MLW back in Jan. 2020.

Today, MLW features talent such as the promotion’s current heavyweight champion Alex Hammerstone, Jacob Fatu, and Richard Holliday.