MLW News: Live Special Coming Soon, Philly Return Announced

Days after pulling a scheduled TV taping, MLW has announced a new event for later this year.

The promotion will return to Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena on Sunday, October 30th, for Fightland, serving as a taping for Fusion. As of this writing, no matches are announced for the event, but MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone, MLW Women’s Champion Taya Valkyrie, Jacob Fatu, Mads Krugger, and Mance Warner will appear.

MLW CEO Court Bauer also mentioned in a response to a fan on Twitter that MLW live specials would be coming.

One of the top things I get asked about. ?LIVE? MLW specials are coming. https://t.co/1Pp25L3jYU — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) August 15, 2022

MLW changed their August 27th Fury Road taping to a house show.

Meajor League Wrestling will hold its next event, Super Series, a TV taping with AAA, on Sunday, September 18th, that will be headlined by Hammerstone defending the MLW World Heavyweight Title against Bandido.

Last year’s Fightland event was held in Philadelphia and was headlined by Hammerstone defeating Fatu for the MLW World Title, which snapped Fatu’s two-year run as champion. It also featured the quarterfinals of the Opera Cup tournament.

Fusion, MLW’s flagship television program, will start to air new episodes with footage from late June’s Battle Riot IV taping.