Sports Business Journal Predicts NBCUniversal Will Purchase WWE

Sports Business Journal predicted in a recent article that NBCUniversal will purchase WWE in the near future. This would come around next year as WWE is set to begin negotiations for new TV deals in April, as its current deals are set to expire at the end of 2024.

According to the prediction by SBJ journalist John Ourand, WWE will reach a deal with NBCUniversal that will keep Raw and NXT on the USA Network and move SmackDown from Fox to one of NBC’s channels. While this deal may seem significant in and of itself, the “real significance” comes in two years when the two companies negotiate their Peacock deal. The deals for the red and blue brands “will lay the foundation for NBCUniversal to eventually purchase WWE outright.”

As a well-known and successful entity in the realm of professional wrestling, WWE has garnered a fervent global following and hosts highly regarded events such as WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, Survivor Series, and SummerSlam. The organization has also diversified into various other industries, including film, video gaming, and merchandising.

In October, a report suggested that NBCUniversal’s attitude towards NXT was “very positive.” Read more of that about here.

The acquisition of WWE by NBCUniversal would be a momentous development for both corporations. For WWE, it would grant a reliable financial foundation and access to the resources of a major media conglomerate, enabling further growth and expansion of the brand.

On the other hand, NBCUniversal would acquire a valuable asset in the form of WWE, complete with a devoted and faithful fan base, as well as the chance to generate new content and exploit cross-promotional opportunities.

It remains to be seen if such an acquisition could unfold in the coming years. If it really does, it would be worth seeing what effect it could have on the future of WWE and professional wrestling as a whole.