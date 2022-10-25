Details on How NBCUniversal Feels About WWE NXT

WWE is coming off its latest NXT premium live event – Halloween Havoc – this past Saturday night was headlined by Bron Breakker defending the NXT Championship in a Triple Threat match against Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh.

The show was a huge hit over at Peacock, according to the Wrestling Observer’s Andrew Zarian, who on Twitter dropped an interesting stat for the event:

“Halloween Havoc was NXT’s most-viewed standalone PLE since the start of the Peacock relationship. By standalone, I mean running a weekend where there is no main roster PLE.”

TakeOver: In Your House 2021, TakeOver 36, and WarGames 2021 were the only three standalone premium live events the brand put on since the Peacock partnership began in early 2021.

Internal Feeling

(WWE)

Halloween Havoc 2022 can now be added to that list, topping them all. Zarian also added how NBCUniversal, the parent company of the USA Network, the home of weekly NXT TV and Peacock, feels about the brand.

“More on Halloween Havoc — Execs were “encouraged” that additional promotion helped translate into additional viewership for this PLE. The overall attitude towards NXT from NBCU side of things has been very positive over the past few weeks.”

A few weeks ago, WWE dropped the “2.0” from the NXT name as the brand had taken on a new identity starting in September in 2021. WWE will present the next NXT premium live event, NXT Deadline, on December 10 — the same day as Ring of Honor’s Final Battle pay-per-view. No matches for NXT Deadline have been announced just yet.