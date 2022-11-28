New Day Honors Jason David Frank at WWE Live Event

The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods did something special at Sunday’s WWE live event as they honored Jason David Frank, the actor who made a name for himself by portraying the Green and White Rangers on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

Jason David Frank passed away last week at the age of 49. The cause of death was declared as suicide. Since that time, fans and peers alike continue to mourn his demise, including these two WWE stars.

Woods and Kingston are big fans of pop culture and use that in the world of pro wrestling through their colorful attire. They were deeply saddened by Jason David Frank’s passing as they shared a special connection with the late actor.

The Tribute

(WWE)

As seen below, Woods and Kingston wore their Power Rangers-inspired ring gear for their match at the show in Portland, Maine, to pay tribute to Frank.

The former WWE Champion wore the Green Ranger outfit, while Woods was dressed as the White Ranger. Tommy did play the role of both the White and Green Ranger at one point in time.