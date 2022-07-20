New Gimmick Debuts on WWE TV

A new WWE gimmick has entered the fray.

Earlier this month, it was reported by PWInsider that an NXT tag team would be undergoing a major change. This team, in particular, was due for name changes.

While it wasn’t confirmed at the time, the speculation was that both men would also be receiving significant adjustments to their character as a duo.

There was also speculation that they would be joining a faction.

As it turns out, the report and speculation were correct.

Grizzled Young Veterans The Dyad

During the July 19 episode of WWE NXT, Joe Gacy revealed members of The Dyad for his new stable. Gacy had long been teasing this formation with two druids.

The team is indeed the former Grizzled Young Veterans. The Dyad consists of Jagger Reid (formerly known as James Drake) and Rip Fowler (formerly known as Zack Gibson).

Gacy revealed the new gimmick during a backstage segment.

What this new faction will have in store for the NXT roster remains to be seen but it won’t be long before fans get the answer.