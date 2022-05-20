New Matches Set For AEW Double Or Nothing

The AEW Double Or Nothing card continues to come along as three bouts have been announced for the May 29th event in Las Vegas.
AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs Anna Jay, Young Bucks vs. The Hardys, and House of Black vs. Death Triangle have been booked. The bouts were confirmed on Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage.
Nick & Matt Jackson have been teasing facing The Hardys in a match for the last few weeks. They threw out the challenge again on Rampage and the promotion confirmed it in a match graphic.
House of Black defeated Fuego Del Sol and Dark Order’s Evil Uno and 10 on Rampage. Post-match, Penta Oscuro appeared on the ramp with an object that he unveiled to be a tombstone with House of Black and Double or Nothing chip at the bottom of it. Excalibur was quick to announce that Pac, Penta, and Rey Fenix would face Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.
Updated AEW Double Or Nothing Card
- AEW World Championship: Hangman Page (c) vs. CM Punk
- AEW Women’s World Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb
- AEW World Tag Team Championship: Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c) vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs
- Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament final: Adam Cole vs. Samoa Joe or Kyle O’Reilly
- Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament final: Toni Storm or Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho or Red Velvet or Kris Statlander
- Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Jeff Parker vs. Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz
- AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs Anna Jay
- Young Bucks vs. The Hardys
- House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) vs. Death Triangle (Pac, Penta, and Rey Fenix)
- Pre-show: Hook & Danhausen vs. Tony Nese & Mark Sterling