New Matches Set For AEW Double Or Nothing

The AEW Double Or Nothing card continues to come along as three bouts have been announced for the May 29th event in Las Vegas.

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs Anna Jay, Young Bucks vs. The Hardys, and House of Black vs. Death Triangle have been booked. The bouts were confirmed on Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage.

Appreciate greatness while you still can. For the first time in @AEW, we take on @MATTHARDYBRAND & @JEFFHARDYBRAND at #AEWDoN. Elite vs Delete. pic.twitter.com/DWbYAnX10P — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) May 20, 2022

Nick & Matt Jackson have been teasing facing The Hardys in a match for the last few weeks. They threw out the challenge again on Rampage and the promotion confirmed it in a match graphic.

House of Black defeated Fuego Del Sol and Dark Order’s Evil Uno and 10 on Rampage. Post-match, Penta Oscuro appeared on the ramp with an object that he unveiled to be a tombstone with House of Black and Double or Nothing chip at the bottom of it. Excalibur was quick to announce that Pac, Penta, and Rey Fenix would face Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.