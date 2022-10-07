Nigel McGuinness Departs WWE Amid Announcer Shakeup

Nigel McGuinness (Steven Haworth) is no longer with WWE. He was released earlier this week amid a shakeup to the commentary teams of Raw, SmackDown and NXT. The news was first reported by PWInsider.

The 46-year-old from London, England signed with WWE in 2016. He was hired at the recommendation of Michael Cole. He made his WWE commentary debut (alongside Cole) at the United Kingdom Championship Tournament in January 2017.

During his time with the company, McGuinness did color commentary for NXT, 205 Live, Main Event, NXT UK and NXT Level Up.

His departure comes at a time when WWE is applying a fresh coat of paint to its cable television shows for the new fall season. Earlier this week, WWE announced a major shakeup to the commentary teams of Raw, SmackDown and NXT. Amid this reshuffling, McGuinness and former Raw lead announcer Jimmy Smith found themselves on the outs.

What’s Next for Nigel McGuinness?

McGuinness is former Ring of Honor World Champion, so he’d be a natural fit to join the ROH broadcast team, if Tony Khan is able to secure a TV deal for his recent purchase.