NXT 2.0’s Nikkita Lyons Suffers Injury, Pulled From Breakout Tournament

It appears an injury will be keeping Nikkita Lyons sidelined for now.

WWE announced that Lyons had been removed from the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament due to an undisclosed injury.

At this time, it isn’t known if the injury is legit or a part of a storyline.

Taking the place of Lyons was Fallon Henley, who collided with Tiffany Stratton.

“BREAKING: With @nikkita_wwe suffering an injury, @FallonHenleyWWE will now take on @tiffstrattonwwe TONIGHT in the Women’s #NXTBreakout Tournament!”

Stratton ended up defeating Henley to move onto the finals of the Breakout Tournament. She will meet Roxanne Perez in the final match of the tourney.

Earlier this month, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE management is high on Nikkita Lyons. Company officials see big potential in her as she’s already garnered a sizable social media presence.