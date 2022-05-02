WWE Management High on Nikkita Lyons (Report)

WWE reportedly sees a lot of potential in NXT star Nikkita Lyons.

Lyons signed with WWE last year before making her NXT debut in February. Since, she’s been a regular feature on NXT 2.0. When Lyons isn’t wrestling in the ring, she’s also featured in video packages or backstage segments.

She tends to get big reactions from the crowds at the Capitol Wrestling Center, and has also generated some buzz on social media. Recently, Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer discussed Lyons during an episode of Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast. Meltzer said WWE management sees big potential in Lyons.

While WWE likes the reactions she’s getting, Meltzer doesn’t believe they’ll fast-track her the way the likes of Bron Breakker or Gable Steveson likely will to the main roster.

He also added that he’s not even sure WWE knew how over she’d be at first. Another telling sign about how WWE feels in regards to Lyons is that she’s working with Natalya. Natalya currently works with young talent in NXT to help them improve their in-ring work.

It will be interesting to see how much working with Natalya will help Lyons improve in regards to her in-ring work over time. If she continues to get big reactions in NXT, it will also be interesting to see if WWE decides to ultimately fast-track her to the main roster.