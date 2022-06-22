Nikkita Lyons Return Update

There is a positive update on Nikkita Lyons made official by WWE.

Lyons was expected to perform in the semifinals of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament on May 24. She ended up being pulled due to an injury.

Lyons revealed that she had suffered a partially torn MCL. She referred to it as just a sprain and didn’t expect to be out of action for long.

Nikkita Lyons Returns Next Week

During the June 21 episode of NXT 2.0, it was announced that Nikkita Lyons will be making her return during next week’s episode (June 28).

Some had Lyons as the favorite to win the NXT Breakout Tournament before she suffered her injury. Roxanne Perez ended up defeating Tiffany Stratton in the finals to take that honor.

It’ll be interesting to see what Lyons has in store upon her return to WWE’s developmental brand.

She hasn’t competed since the first round of the tournament when she defeated Arianna Grace.