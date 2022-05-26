Nikkita Lyons Injury Update

Nikkita Lyons has a legit injury and she’s shared what has gone wrong.

Lyons was expected to compete in the semifinals of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament on May 24.

Plans changed as WWE announced that Lyons suffered an injury but didn’t provide further details.

WWE ended up replacing Lyons with Fallon Henley. Henley lost the semifinal match to Tiffany Stratton.

Nikkita Lyons took to her Instagram account to reveal that she has a partially torn MCL.

“Just wanted to give a little detail on what exactly happened as far as the condition. My knee is it.

“I have a partial tear on my MCL, just a sprain.

“So, it could’ve been worse but it did refrain me from being able to compete in the Women’s Breakout Tournament.

“So, that is why your girl is out but only for — you know the comeback is always stronger than the setback.”

The good news is that Lyons says she will not need surgery. She revealed the MCL will be able to heal on its own in due time.

Please H/T SEScoops if you use any quotes from this article