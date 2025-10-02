NJPW Reportedly Scaling Back US Shows

A new report has shed light on the reasons behind New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s significant reduction in live events held in the United States in 2025. After a period of aggressive expansion into the American market, particularly during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, the legendary Japanese promotion has notably scaled back its stateside presence this year.

This shift in strategy has been a topic of discussion among fans, and a new report from Fightful Select has provided insight into the factors that led to the decision. According to the report, the decision to run fewer shows in the United States stems from two key issues: declining ticket sales and a reluctance from some of the Japan-based roster members to make the long trip for the events.

“We’re told that declining attendance, and some NJPW roster members not wanting to make the trip for the shows is what led to their sudden decline.”

The data supports this report, as NJPW has only held three standalone events in the US so far in 2025, with their most recent being the Resurgence show in May. This is a significant drop from the six US shows they had run by this point in 2024 and the eight they presented in 2023. The company’s US expansion was largely built around the NJPW STRONG brand, which was created during the pandemic to feature its US-based talent. While the weekly STRONG television show was discontinued in early 2023, its championships have remained active on the US shows.