NJPW Tamashii Launches Tag Team Titles with July Tournament

New tag team championships are coming to New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Tamashii brand, which is based in the Oceania region.

The inaugural champions will be crowned in a one-night tournament at Tamashii: Cold War, taking place Friday, July 4, at the Mangere Arts Centre in Auckland, New Zealand. In a statement, NJPW hyped up the upcoming event.

“In the rich tradition of tag team wrestling in Oceania, TAMASHII’s teams have been the cornerstone of the brand since its inception, with the Pretty Boys (Mark Tui & Richard Mulu), Ungrateful 1’s (Trent Hooper & TJ Illes), Jungle Fury (Johnny Gunn & Bruno Astro) and more being joined recently by the returning Youngblood (Oskar Leube & Yuto Nakashima) as they continue their international excursions.”

Tamashii launched in 2022 to showcase talent from NJPW’s New Zealand Dojo, led by head trainer Bad Luck Fale. These titles will be the brand’s first official championships though NJPW previously held an Oceania Cup tournament in 2024, with Jack Bonza emerging as the inaugural winner.