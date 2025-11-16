NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 Sells Out, More Seats To Be Added

The much-anticipated NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 event has sold out of all available tickets, though more seats are on the way. On NJPW’s website, the news of the show selling out was shared.

“Following the arena seats, all stand seats have now sold out, and we would like to express our sincere gratitude for the great response and expectations from everyone.”

More seats will be added, and the statement shared that information regarding when these seats will be on sale and other details will be announced in the near future. New Japan apologised to fans for any inconvenience and asked fans for patience as they decide on the extra seats.

Wrestle Kingdom 20 will take place on January 4 and already boasts a stacked card. Arguably, the most important match of the show will see Hiroshi Tanahashi face AEW’s Kazuchika Okada in Tanahashi’s retirement match. Tanahashi is also New Japan’s President and will commit full-time to his office role after his retirement.

The show will also see a winner takes all match for the IWGP World and IWGP Global Heavyweight Championships. The IWGP Women’s and NJPW Strong Women’s Titles will also be on the line in a Winner Takes All match.

Olympic Gold Medalist Aaron Wolf will make his in-ring debut when he challenges Evil for the NEVER Openweight Championship. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20.