Triple H Previews Tonight’s NXT Heatwave Special

Triple H posted a Twitter thread on Tuesday afternoon to hype tonight’s NXT Heatwave special on the USA Network.

WWE‘s head of talent relations and creative ran down the full card and explained why fans should invest in the performers and rivalries.

The following has been lightly edited for clarity:

“There has been a lot of excitement around the WWE Universe on Raw and SmackDown, but wanted to share thoughts on the great work the talent and coaches [in] NXT have been doing and the matches at NXT Heatwave tonight on the USA Network.”

Carmelo Hayes vs. Giovanni Vinci

“Consistency is a characteristic of any great performer. Carmelo Hayes has been just that. As NXT North American champion, he’s been equal parts entertaining and impressive in the ring.

He also complimented Hayes’ opponent, Giovanni Vinci, stating that the challenger knows what it takes to win.

Santos Escobar vs. Tony D’Angelo (Street Fight)

“No matter how experienced you are, leading a group of your peers is difficult. You have to be equal parts teammate and visionary. BOTH Santos Escobar and Tony D’Angelo have thrived in that role and have discovered a lot about themselves in this process.”

Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez

“You don’t fight with anyone harder than your best friend. (Right, Shawn Michaels?) For both Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez, the sky is the limit and while this match may seem a personal vendetta, I think it is just the beginning of another fabled tale of the NXT Women’s Division.”

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Zoey Stark

“Zoey Stark’s week is packed. Not only does she tag with Nikkita Lyons in the Women’s tag title tournament on SmackDown, but tonight she faces Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Another massive step in her growth and development, but since coming to NXT, Mandy Rose has demonstrated to everyone the kind of dedication she has always brought to her career. In what is now a record reign, she has solidified her position at the top of women’s division and for good reason.”

NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh

“The list of NXT Champions features competitors throughout the entirety of our industry’s landscape. Bron Breakker, to many, was thrust into his role as ‘top dog’ but has grown immensely as not only the person with the title, but a student of the game.

All the while, Jordan Devlin continues to level up. The audience is familiar with his skill in the ring, his journey through NXT UK and the passion and guts he brings to each performance. He’s entered into a new landscape & embraced it. I’m excited to see these two tonight.”