WWE Shakeup & AEW Returns Set the Stage for a Big Season of Wrestling Ahead

Finally, it seems like WWE and AEW are both about to start running shows to their fullest ability, putting both their creative talents and wrestler’s in-ring talents to the test.

As WWE enters a new era full of call-ups and returns, and some of AEW’s biggest stars are nearing a return, it seems like we could be entering an exciting boom period for wrestling. Now is the best time for lapsed fans to jump back in because there are so many surprises and great moments just around the corner.

Let’s take a look at what’s currently shaking up the landscape across both WWE and AEW.

Hit Row (B-Fab, Top Dolla & Ashante Thee Adonis)

The SmackDown tag team division has received a major boost with the addition of Hit Row. Even without Swerve, B-Fab, Top Dolla, and Ashante Thee Adonis stand to be an enthralling act on the blue brand. WWE as a whole could use more tag teams, and on the independent scene, ‘The HitMakerz’ were able to showcase their worth.

A group like Hit Row is truly meant for the main stage with all of the glitz and glamour of the WWE working to raise their star power. Top Dolla, B-Fab, and Ashante finally get to show the fans who they truly can be in WWE and how they can reach their full potential without fans feeling like people are playing second fiddle to Swerve.

Hit Row has always proven that they make for entertaining TV and the WWE tag team division currently needs that. The return of Hit Row allows for so many fresh tag team feuds that could come with amazing segments, promos, and possibly even rap battles.

Karrion Kross & Scarlett

The return of Karrion Kross and Scarlett on last week’s Smackdown has sent ripples throughout the locker room and the heart of Roman Reigns. Killer Kross’ return brings a new heel and intrigue over to Smackdown. Kross will now be the biggest heel on all of WWE programming right behind Reigns and the Bloodline as a whole.

This return also allows for new heel stars to be built in the division. Instead of mainly focusing on Reigns and the Bloodline, Kross can bring a breath of fresh air when it comes to heel stars. Triple H being the new Head of Creative has clearly marked the beginning of a new era in WWE. With Kross being back this marks that new era, and also shows Triple H’s commitment to black and gold NXT.

Triple H isn’t afraid to make things right with talent released under past management. He’s willing to bring back talent, give them a spot to shine, and fix what went wrong the first time. Killer Kross finally has the chance to redeem himself, and to make the WWE Universe fall and pray.

Dakota Kai & IYO SKY

The additions of Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to the main roster have pumped life into the division. On one night, at SummerSlam, WWE was able to make a statement about the effort and care they are going to put into the women’s division in this new era. The faction CONTROL that features Dakota, SKY, and Bayley has proven that WWE’s women’s division is heading in the right direction.

As one may see, WWE can currently capitalize on AEW’s weakest point, which is its women’s division. The increase in quality under Triple H is fantastic to see. Finally, the women’s tag team scene has been made interesting again through the storytelling device of factions.

The women’s division appears to be in great hands as there are so many fresh matchups available over on Raw.

Dexter Lumis

Dexter Lumis made a mysterious return on the most recent episode of Monday Night Raw. At the end of the main event between AJ Styles and The Miz, Lumis was seen wearing a hoodie staring down at AJ while be escorted out of the arena by police.

Lumis’ return brought WWE great views and headlines. With his return getting nearly two million views on YouTube, Lumis clearly is a needle mover for WWE. This fun addition to the roster allows creative to come up with new ideas for his spooky and mysterious lore. Lumis is a character that has that spooky factor, but can also be used for unique spots, such as crashing Raw. Lumis is a very easy horror movie-like character to write and fill in plot holes that comes with great merch-selling potential.

During his time away from WWE, Lumis performed in the NWA under the name Samuel Shaw. He maintained his gimmick and still limited the number of words he said. The only challenge that WWE creative may face is the fact that he doesn’t speak much, if at all. Obviously, that can be worked around, like we saw in NXT, but it will still pose a good and healthy challenge for creative.

Some ways creative can work around Lumis is by utilizing his relationships with Indi Hartwell, Johnny Gargano, Theory, and Candice LeRae if necessary. Lumis seems to have the fans’ attention with his spooky return, but the rest will be up to WWE to keep capitalizing on him.

Top Free Agents (Reported Draft Coming Soon)

Many outlets have begun to report that there are still many returns coming. With top free agents like Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Bray Wyatt not signed to contracts, many believe that they may end up in WWE.

Fans have been speculating for weeks that the Gargano family will pop up on either Raw or SmackDown. As much of this is just speculation, Johnny Gargano has recent added gasoline to the fire by saying that he and Candice are going show up somewhere eventually and then encouraged fans to keep watching.

One of the most interesting names in the free agent pool has been Bray Wyatt. As his release came as a shock to many, Bray Wyatt has remained in the conversation when it comes to possible returns. Bray was always a top merch-seller in WWE, but he has not capitalized on his success much outside of the company. In his time away, Wyatt has only participated in one wrestling event, which was WrestleCon during this year’s WrestleMania weekend.

With it being reported that the draft could be happening shortly after Clash At The Castle, we may see some free agents and possibly NXT stars pop up on the main roster sooner than we think.

Adam Cole

Adam Cole is finally back on screen. While injured, Cole was able to orchestrate one of the biggest face turns in AEW history. Even though Cole is not yet cleared to wrestle, outlets are making it seem like we are nearing his return.

Since his debut, Cole has been positioned as one of the biggest names in AEW. Cole would’ve benefitted immensely from the injuries of Kenny Omega, Bryan Danielson, and CM Punk if he didn’t get injured himself. It’s more than likely that Cole would’ve been the number one heel in the company.

However, with his return date possibly getting closer and closer, the timing of the breakup of The Undisputed Elite is incredibly interesting. The Trios tournament is set to begin this week, and we still don’t know who The Young Bucks are planning to team with. However, we do know, that by default, they will end up having problems with Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish.

CM Punk

CM Punk’s big return to Dynamite this week has brought life back to the top of the AEW card. Punk being an obvious fan favorite and coming back from his injury has created a buzz around AEW with his return hitting two million views on Youtube.

With Punk’s return, we can look forward to great promo segments coming up in the next few weeks, and of course his face-off with Jon Moxley. This match between Punk and Moxley would be one of the biggest matches in AEW, if not the biggest. This match is also going to be the main event at All Out and will be sure to bring fans through the doors. We can expect a blood bath at All Out once Punk and Moxley step foot into the ring. This will most likely become a lifelong blood feud between the two.

Another wrestler to keep in mind is Eddie Kingston. With Kingston being Moxley’s right-hand man and having a feud with Punk from last year, we can expect Kingston to have a hand in this feud. Punk’s return to AEW has been one of the biggest returns in the history of AEW, making way for the biggest main event in all of AEW history and some other major match ups along the way.

Bryan Danielson

The return of Bryan Danielson has already proven to be a major boost to the AEW men’s division. He has already put over Daniel Garcia in his return match, but Danielson has always been committed to investing in the new generation so this is no surprise.

Younger talent being able to work and train with Danielson is one of the best gifts that AEW could give to up-and-coming talent. Danielson not only has an eye for talent and potential, but he is still functioning at the highest level and is being labeled as the best wrestler in the world by many.

His debut almost a year ago at All Out changed the landscape of professional wrestling. His return could not have come at a better time as he is approaching one year in AEW. Moving forward, Danielson may not hold the top title in AEW, but he sure will continue a career-defining run of matches.

Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega has been the longest-awaited return in AEW history. Omega has not stepped foot into the ring since he lost the belt to Hangman Page at Full Gear 2021. Many outlets have reported Omega is nearing his return date. However, we have yet to see his return to the ring.

With Tony Khan announcing the Trios Titles Tournament, this strongly hints at Omega’s return. The trios battling for the belts in the tournament are Death Triangle, Will Ospreay & Aussie Open, Los Ingobernables, House of Black, The Dark Order, Trustbusters, Best Friends, and lastly the Young Bucks, who have failed to find a replacement for Omega. The Young Bucks turned to Hangman Page and offered him a spot in their trio, only to be rejected.

Omega’s return would also bring the feud between himself and Adam Cole back to the center once he makes his return and Cole is cleared to wrestle. Omega also has a long history with the Elite and Undisputed Elite, which would be the first storyline once Omega makes his big return. Omega would make a splash in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament alongside the Young Bucks. However, we continue to watch the Young Bucks scramble to find their third member.