More NXT Stars Receive New Names

Several more NXT stars have received new names in line with Vince McMahon’s latest edict about not using real or indie names for performers in WWE.

According to PWinsider, former American Ninja Warrior star Kacy Catanzaro will be known as Katana Chance going forward.

Former NXT UK Women’s champion Kay Lee Ray has also been renamed. Per the report, she will now be known as Alba Fyre.

These two aren’t the only NXT stars to have received new names in recent weeks. WWE has newly trademarked the names Roxanne Perez, Alba Fyre and Cruz Del Toro.

Out of these, the Cruz Del Toro name has already been given to Raul Mendoza. He made his WWE debut back in 2016 and has been competing on the NXT brand since.

Roxanne Perez is the new name for Rok-C. WWE signed the former ROH women’s world champion just last month in March.

NXT stars aren’t the only ones receiving new names. Several of the main roster stars have had their names altered in recent weeks.

The latest example of it is Austin Theory. His name was cut short to Theory on this past Monday’s episode of Raw. This change was made because WWE didn’t want to use part of his real name Austin White on TV.