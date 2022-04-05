Gunther Addresses WWE Changing His Name

WALTER built up his name over several years prior to getting to WWE and while with the NXT UK brand, he became the longest-reigning NXT UK Champion in history.

Earlier this year, WALTER went through a major name change and is now going by Gunther. WWE abandoned its trademark filing on the original name, Gunther Stark, once WWE received backlash over it. If you do a Google search, it reveals there was a person with the same name who severed as a Nazi Germany military commander during World War II.

Gunther admitted in a new interview that the name change did not bother him at all.

“Not all to be honest,” Gunther told Wrestling Inc. “If it would be the other way around, and it would be Gunther before and WALTER now, it would have been the same uproar. A lot of people react negatively to change. Change is normal in life, and it’s part of it, and we have to go with it.”

The NXT 2.0 star confirmed he is now based in America. At Saturday’s NXT Stand & Deliver special, Gunther beat LA Knight in a quick singles match.