NXT UK Superstar Makes NXT Debut at Live Event

The NXT UK brand may be a thing of the past, but one of the brand’s popular Superstars has now taken their first steps in WWE NXT.

In August, WWE announced the formation of NXT Europe, which is set to launch at some point next year.

In the same statement, WWE said that NXT UK will be on hiatus until the new brand is up and running.

A New Dawn

Immediately after the announcement of NXT Europe, WWE released the vast majority of their NXT UK talent.

Those who weren’t released, including Ilja Dragunov and Pretty Deadly, have since made their way to WWE NXT: the company’s U.S.-based developmental brand.

At a recent WWE NXT Live event, Isla Dawn made her debut for the white and gold brand, facing fellow NXT UK alum Alba Fyre.

The match, which took place at last weekend’s NXT Live event, say Fyre get the win.

Isla Dawn at the NXT house show tonight! pic.twitter.com/XbBlXTKAJP — Kaylee? (@rosendevilletm) October 30, 2022

Isla Dawn

Dawn’s career with WWE began in 2017 when she lost a November 6, Raw squash match to Asuka.

Competing in the 2018 Mae Young Classic, Dawn was eliminated in the first round, but would still be signed by WWE.

Competing for NXT UK, Dawn would be unsuccessful in the tournament to crown the first NXT UK Women’s Champion, being eliminated in the first-round by eventual winner Toni Storm.

In February 2022, Dawn would steal the title from then-Champion Meiko Satomura, and would return the gold in exchange for a title match that she’d lose.

Dawn would compete in a fatal four-way match on what would be the final episode of NXT UK, losing to Blair Davenport.