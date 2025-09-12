How A 35+ Year Streak Was Broken During Sept. 9 WWE NXT

The September 9, episode of WWE NXT saw the silver brand continue on the road to NXT No Mercy with two hours of exciting content and matches. Not only did the show see some big moments, but an unfortunate streak that has existed for decades was finally broken during the show.

During the show, Tavion Heights defeated Ethan Page in a flag match as Heights was able to retrieve Ol’ Glory to secure the victory. This was WWE’s first Flag Match in 21 years, as the one before saw La Resistance defeat The Hurricane and Rosey in 2004. Not only that, but Heights’ win marks the first time an American has won a televised flag match against a Canadian since Jim Duggan’s victory over Dino Bravo in 1989.

H/T to @WrestleStatcast for uncovering this stat. Stay tuned to SEScoops for more interesting wrestling facts and statistics.

With this win, Heights appears in prime position to challenge for the WWE NXT North American Championship, which was given a Canadian re-design by Page earlier this year. While Page has Chelsea Green in his corner, Heights has back-up of his own: Olympic Gold Medalist Tyra Mae Steele.

Time will tell whether Heights gets a title shot and if he can bring the North American Championship back to the U.S. With his historic win on WWE NXT, gold may be in the future of Tavion Heights.