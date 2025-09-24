Adriana Rizzo Gives Timeline for WWE NXT Return After Injury

Adriana Rizzo is currently sidelined with an injury that will keep the WWE NXT Superstar out of action for several more months. During a Q&A with fans on social media, one fan asked, “When do you expect to be back in the ring?” Rizzo replied: “Sometime in the spring most likely.”

Back in August, Rizzo revealed that she had torn her ACL and meniscus, calling it a setback but “not the end.” This is only the latest challenge for the NXT star, who previously tore her Achilles in 2023 and suffered a partial ACL tear just a few months later.

A spring return would keep Rizzo out for at least another six months, though her absence could extend even longer. When sharing her latest injury update in August, she stated that she was ready to face the recovery process head-on and “come back 100% healthy for the first time in my WWE career.”

Rizzo was once part of the Tony D’Angelo Family, but with that faction now dissolved, her next steps in NXT remain unclear. For now, her in-ring future won’t be determined until well into 2025.