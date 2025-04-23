Adriana Rizzo Moved to Safehouse Amid D’Angelo Family Turmoil

At WWE NXT Stand & Deliver, Stacks turned on the Family, costing Tony D’Angelo and his allies against Dark State. Now, The Don of NXT has taken drastic action to ensure the safety of Adriana Rizzo.

On the April 22, edition of WWE NXT, D’Angelo pulled Adriana aside and shared that nobody in the Family had heard from Luca Crusifino in hours. Fearing that Stacks may have gotten to him, D’Angelo shared that he’d been forced to put Rizzo in a safehouse for her own protection.

"There's two things that we don't stand for… rats and betrayal."



"There's two things that we don't stand for… rats and betrayal."

After telling Adriana Rizzo to go into hiding, Tony D'Angelo is preparing for a war against Stacks.

Stacks’ turn on the Family came after weeks of teased issues, including Stacks defying the Don and bringing the fight to Dark State. Now, D’Angelo will have to face his former right-hand man alone, without Crusifino or Rizzo in his corner.