WWE Alum “Butthurt” Over NXT Homecoming Snub

The WWE NXT Homecoming featured plenty of returning stars from the brand’s past, including Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Tyler Breez and the returning Shayna Baszler, to name just a few. One name missing, however, was Baron Corbin—now competing as Bishop Dyer—a snub that left the former WWE Superstar feeling disappointed.

Appearing on Off The Ropes with Jonathan Coachman, Dyer admitted his frustrations about being excluded. Despite being a key figure during NXT’s formative years and later returning to the brand, he was neither invited to the show nor featured in its tribute package.

“I was a little butthurt about the whole thing. That opening package they did for the show was super dope, and they had a lot of Superstars from the past… I didn’t make the cut.”

According to Dyer, the only reference to Baron Corbin at NXT Homecoming came when he noticed someone in the crowd wearing one of his T-shirts. While he appreciated the nod, he reiterated feeling “butthurt” over the lack of official recognition.

"Brutal honesty, I was a little butthurt about the whole thing."



Weekdays from 2-4pm ET on SiriusXM Pro Wrestling Nation 24/7 ch.156! @SIRIUSXM @BustedOpenRadio… pic.twitter.com/rRjfX01pEt — The Coach (@Thecoachrules) September 18, 2025

Dyer suggested that his recent WWE release may have been a factor. As he explained, “you’ve gotta kinda give it a year or so before they start acknowledging your existence.”

Corbin played a major role in the celebrated 2015–2016 era of NXT—widely considered one of the brand’s peaks—and years later returned to capture the NXT Tag Team Titles. Though no longer with WWE, Dyer emphasized that NXT remains a meaningful part of his career, which made his absence from Homecoming all the more difficult to accept.