Blake Monroe Gloats Over Title Defense & ZaRuca Tensions

Blake Monroe is still your WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion after retaining against Sol Ruca at WWE NXT Gold Rush. Not only is Blake pleased to still hold the gold, but the growing tensions between Ruca and Zaria is the icing on the cake.

On social media, WWE NXT’s cameras caught up with the ‘Glamour.’ Catching Blake before she realized she was being filmed, Monroe was pleased with how NXT Gold Rush Week One unfolded.

“Me and my hands broke her, and I broke her perfect little friendship.”

Monroe was taken aback when she realized she was being filmed, but quickly recovered. The British Superstar relished in her first title defense.

“If you’re here for my post-match [interview] I’m perfect for you. I told you, New York City, the Big Apple! My first ever North American Women’s Championship defense and it was a success! Now I heard a rumor, New York is the city that never sleeps, and for my celebration, I’m going to find out all about that. Mwah!”

Blake retained when she had Ruca trapped in a knee submission and Zaria threw in the towel for her friend. After the match, Ruca was angry at Zaria, who defended her actions. Zaria argued that Ruca wasn’t going to get to the ropes or tap and didn’t want her friend to get herself injured and on the shelf for a year.

Whether this is the end for Zaruca, time will tell. For now, Monroe is pleased to still be the WWE Women’s NXT North American Champion.