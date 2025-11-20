NXT Bound: Dani Sekelsky Sets Sights on Championship Gold and Dream Opponents

Fresh off her WWE LFG Season 2 victory, Dani Sekelsky has officially signed with NXT and already competed in her first match against Fallon. The former NFL Tennessee Titans cheerleader turned wrestler outlined her ambitious goals and dream matchups in an exclusive interview with Scott Johnson for Going Ringside, revealing championship aspirations and specific opponents she’s targeting in WWE’s developmental brand.

The Pressure of the Perfect Debut

While Sekelsky has already worked NXT house shows at venues like Coconut Loop, her official television debut remains the immediate priority. The pressure she’s placing on herself is deliberate and intense.

“Creating that moment of my TV debut and making it unforgettable—that’s my goal right now,” Sekelsky stated. “It’s going to be such a big opportunity for me and I’m putting a lot of pressure on myself, but I think anybody would in this situation.”

Dream Opponent: Keani Jordan

When asked about her ideal NXT opponent, Sekelsky immediately named Keani Jordan. The connection goes beyond mere competition—both women share similar athletic backgrounds that could create compelling in-ring chemistry.

“She’s so dynamic and she fits any role, any obstacle they throw at her,” Sekelsky praised. “Watching her growth on NXT in the short time that she’s been there, she takes everything with stride.”

The potential matchup appeals to Sekelsky not just for the athletic similarities but for Jordan’s versatility and locker room leadership qualities that could elevate both performers.

Testing Herself Against Lash Legend

Sekelsky’s second dream opponent represents a completely different challenge. Lash Legend’s size and experience advantage creates exactly the type of test the newcomer craves.

“I just love testing my strength and my ability and my confidence with somebody in the ring who has so much more experience and size on me, but can also help me grow as a performer in that moment,” she explained.

This willingness to seek out challenging opponents demonstrates Sekelsky’s commitment to rapid improvement rather than protected booking.

Championship Aspirations Are Clear

Sekelsky isn’t content with simply making the NXT roster. Her goals are explicitly championship-focused, with no intention of being a transitional talent passing through to the main roster without making an impact.

“Long term, obviously, I’m going for that NXT Women’s Championship,” she declared. “If I’m going to be in NXT, I want to make a name for myself in NXT.”

This commitment to the brand rather than viewing it as merely a stepping stone reflects a mature understanding of career development in WWE’s system.

The Ultimate Goal: WrestleMania

While focused on NXT success, Sekelsky doesn’t hide her ultimate aspiration. Like every WWE performer, the grandest stage beckons.

“The obvious goal is a WrestleMania moment when you’re a wrestler,” she acknowledged. “It’s a lie to say that you don’t dream of that because if you didn’t dream of it, you wouldn’t be here.”

Physical Preparation Meets Opportunity

The three months since winning LFG have been transformative for Sekelsky’s physical condition. After competing through multiple injuries—some shown on television, others kept private—she’s undergone a complete physical overhaul with WWE’s performance team.

The nutrition and fitness improvements have resulted in significant strength gains, positioning her to capitalize on any opportunity. This preparation extends beyond the physical, as she’s embraced The Undertaker’s philosophy of creating moments over executing moves.

Natural Star Quality Recognized

Post-interview analysis from wrestling insider Desiree Joseph highlighted Sekelsky’s undeniable screen presence. “You can’t not keep your eyes off of her,” Joseph observed, noting that despite her smaller stature, Sekelsky possesses a standout quality that makes her instantly likeable and camera-ready.

The comparison to current NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez in terms of size and grittiness suggests Sekelsky could follow a similar trajectory—proving that heart and determination can overcome physical limitations in WWE’s women’s division.

As the NXT women’s division continues to showcase talents like Lola Vice, Blake Monroe, and Roxanne Perez, Sekelsky’s arrival adds another compelling performer to an already stacked roster. With clear goals, specific targets, and the physical preparation to back up her ambitions, the former cheerleader appears ready to make her mark in WWE’s developmental system.