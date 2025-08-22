Elayna Black Responds To WWE Bullying Accusations

Elayna Black spent years in WWE as Cora Jade, where she became an NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion and someone fans expected big things from on the main roster. Black was released from WWE before a move to Raw or SmackDown could happen and she’s now facing accusations of bullying within the promotion.

Alexis Lete, who signed with WWE in 2022 and was cut in 2023, recently appeared on That One Time podcast to discuss her experiences. Speaking about her former colleagues, Lete called Roxanne Perez “such a sweet human” but claimed that Black was one of the “main bullies” at the Performance Center. Lete claimed that Black once pressured her to delete a TikTok video Black claimed exposed the business.

LEJEJRB NOT THIS FORMER PC LADY SPILLING THE TEA pic.twitter.com/xcaU9cUUFd — ??????. (@ShadesOfBoujeee) August 21, 2025

On X, Black responded to what Lete had to say.

trying to HELP before her heat got worse (that had already travelled up to main roster before she even had a match). I’ll go ahead and post the screenshots myself. She chose to basically tell me to fuck off and then continue to get heat for weeks. Only until multiple main roster- — Brie Coda (@ElaynaBlack) August 21, 2025

carry on the love and respect that was there when I got there in black and gold. There is absolutely no respect for wrestling with people like this and it’s not my job to care about anymore. Which is exactly what is wrong with that entire place in general. I spoke to her maybe- — Brie Coda (@ElaynaBlack) August 21, 2025

5 times total of that. Blunt to a fault sometimes? Yes. But bullying is crazy ???? — Brie Coda (@ElaynaBlack) August 21, 2025

In a separate post, Black posted what appeared to be a phonecall with a lawyer, implying that she could pursue legal action against Lete and her claims.

Lete hasn’t wrestled since her exit from WWE while Black has competed in several promotions, including GCW, since being cut. It remains to be seen if Lete will have anything more to say, but Black isn’t taking her comments lightly.